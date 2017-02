by In

iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — Wall Street closed mostly lower Wednesday as the Dow posted its ninth straight record close.

The Dow jumped 32.60 (+0.16 percent) to finish at 20,775.60.

The Nasdaq lost 5.32 (-0.09 percent) to close at 5,860.63, while the S&P 500 finished at 2,362.82, down 2.56 (-0.11 percent) from its open.

Crude oil prices were 1 percent lower; about $53 a barrel.

