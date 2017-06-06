US stocks finish lower as investors await Comey’s testimony, UK election

iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — U.S. stocks spent another day in the red as investors anxiously await testimony from ousted FBI Director James Comey and the U.K. election.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average slid 47.81 (-0.23 percent) to finish at 21,136.23.

The Nasdaq gave up 20.63 (-0.33 percent) to close at 6,275.06, while the S&P 500 finished at 2,429.33, down 6.77 (-0.28 percent) from its open.

Crude oil was about 2 percent lower with prices at $48 per barrel.



Winners and Losers: Lands’ End’s stock sunk 10 percent after the American retailer reported a sales miss in the first-quarter.

Donna Karan manufacturer, G-III Apparel Group, posted a better-than-expected loss in its quarterly report, despite what CEO Morris Goldfarb called “a difficult market environment” for retail. Shares were 15 percent higher.

Albany Molecular Research has agreed to be acquired by the Carlyle Group and GTCR, with stockholders receiving $21.75 for each share. The research organization’s stock jumped 9 percent.

