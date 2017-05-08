US stocks unchanged after French election

iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — U.S. stocks closed flat Monday, despite earlier highs following the result of the French presidential election.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 5.34 (+0.03 percent) to finish at 21,012.28.

The Nasdaq climbed 1.90 (+0.03 percent) to close at 6,102.66 while the S&P 500 finished at 2,399.38, up 0.09 (+0.00 percent) from its open.

Crude oil jumped 1 percent with prices over $46 per barrel.

French Election: Centrist Emmanuel Macron defeated far-right Marine Le Pen in the French presidential election, as polls predicted and investors expected. Le Pen had campaigned on removing France from the European Union while Macron’s win was seen as a victory for the EU.

Winners and Losers: Shares of Kate Spade & Co soared 8 percent on news of a merger with Coach Inc. Coach’s stock climbed nearly 5 percent.

Horizon Pharma PLC tumbled 35 percent after releasing a disappointing first-quarter earnings report.

