US Supreme Court stops execution of Arkansas death row inmate

iStock/Thinkstock(WASHINGTON) — The U.S. Supreme has denied a challenge to carry out the first execution in Arkansas in 12 years according to a report from The Washington Post.

According to the report, Arkansas was set to carry out a string of executions in a short period of time — eight over 11 days — a number unseen in the modern era.

The state and death-row inmates engaged in legal battles over whether or not the executions would take place in that 11-day window.

Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson (R) argued that one of the state’s lethal drugs was soon to expire, so the executions needed to take place because they may not be able to replace it.

Lawyers representing the inmates praised the decision of the Arkansas Supreme Court to stay, or temporarily suspend, the executions.

Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge filed a motion to have the stay in one case vacated, and the high court rejected the request to vacate without explanation.

