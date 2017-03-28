US women’s hockey team reaches agreement with USA Hockey after planned boycott

iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — The U.S. women’s national hockey team has reached an agreement with USA Hockey after planning to boycott the upcoming International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) Women’s World Championship.

“Today reflects everyone coming together and compromising in order to reach a resolution for the betterment of the sport,” said Jim Smith, president of USA Hockey, in a statement. “We’ll now move forward together knowing we’ll look back on this day as one of the most positive in the history of USA Hockey.”

Before the agreement, players said they were getting unequal treatment and they were fighting for the future of the sport. They said it was not as much about them and what they were going to make playing for USA Hockey as it is about growing the women’s game and adding funding to the women’s national development team.

Team USA is scheduled to face off against Canada on Friday to kick off the world championship in Plymouth, Michigan.

