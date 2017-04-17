Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert hopes to return for first round of playoffs despite injuring knee

iStock/Thinkstock(LOS ANGELES) — Utah Jazz star center Rudy Gobert, who suffered a hyperextension and a bone bruise in his left knee less than a minute into the first game of Utah’s first-round playoff matchup with the Los Angeles Clippers, told ESPN he hopes to return before the series is finished.

Gobert informed ESPN via text message that he is “trying to get better every day.”

A Saturday MRI revealed no structural damage, but it is unclear when or if he will be able to return for the series.

Jazz head coach Quin Snyder did not specify on timetable for return, saying at the team’s practice it is “wide open.”

