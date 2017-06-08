Val Kilmer says he’s got the need for speed for “Top Gun” sequel

Getty Images/wowcelebritytv, Bauer-Griffin(LOS ANGELES) — It looks like fans of Top Gun aren’t the only ones excited for a sequel to the 1986 blockbuster.

One of Top Gun’s original stars, Val Kilmer, is already preparing for a possible return to his role as Tom “Iceman” Kazanski, the cocky nemesis to Tom Cruise’s even cockier fighter pilot, Pete “Maverick” Mitchell.

The 57-year-old Kilmer tweeted a photo Tuesday showing fans that he still has what it takes. “Still got it… just sayin…” he wrote alongside a selfie of him posing in a white Iceman T-shirt with the words “Cool As Ice.”

Currently, the only casting that has been confirmed is Cruise; the 54-year-old actor made the announcement on the Australian morning show Sunrise while promoting his new film, The Mummy.

“It’s true,” Cruise told the stunned anchors. “I’m going to start filming it probably in the next year. I know, it’s happening. It’s definitely happening.”

Since then, Cruise has let slip a few more details about the sequel, starting with the name.

“It’s not going to be called Top Gun 2,” Cruise told Access Hollywood earlier this week. “It’s going to be called Top Gun: Maverick. I didn’t want a number. You don’t need a number.”

Top Gun, the highest-grossing film of 1986, also starred Kelly McGillis, Anthony Edwards, and Meg Ryan, and spawned a hit soundtrack as well.

