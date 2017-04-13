Valfilm Announces That Findlay Will Host Their North American Headquarters

04/13/17 – 6:31 P.M.

Valfilm announced some big news for the City of Findlay. Economic Development Director Tim Mayle said that they are moving their North American headquarters to Findlay.

The expansion will make a building to allow a better form of creating their plastic shrink wrap product used in shipping.

Valfilm came to Findlay in 2014 when they purchased the Dow Plant. They announced the news that this plant will become their North American headquarters to Findlay delegates in Brazil. The delegates went to the country on Valfilm’s request and learned about their production.