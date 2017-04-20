Valfilm Expansion Plans Approved

4/20/17 – 10:58 A.M.

Last week Valfilm announced it was moving its North American Headquarters to Findlay. This week plans to expand the facility on the north side of the city moved forward. It won’t take long to get to work on the more than 48,000 square foot building…

Mike Arnold is an engineer working on the project. He says work on utilities will start first, followed by work on the building in July. Steve Shiparski is with Valfilm and says they expect the new manufacturing lines to start running sometime during the second quarter of next year.

That means new jobs for the company…

The Findlay City Planning Commission approved the plans during a Thursday meeting.