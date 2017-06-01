Van Wert County Commissioner Running For 5th District Congress Seat

6/1/17 – 5:33 A.M.

Fifth District Congressman Bob Latta will face a Republican challenger in next year’s primary election. Van Wert County Commissioner Todd Wolfrum announced his candidacy Wednesday. He is in his second term as a commissioner and is also a lawyer in Van Wert.

In a release, Wolfrum says, “I believe that conservatives in northwest Ohio and around the country have been largely betrayed by the Republicans we have sent to Washington.” He adds, “Even when Republicans have a distinct majority, they never pursue the agenda they promise.”