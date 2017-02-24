Vancouver Canucks report multiple players with mumps symptoms

iStock/Thinkstock(VANCOUVER, Canada) — Five members of the Vancouver Canucks may have come down with mumps, the team said on Friday.

While the team says that only one player has received a confirmed diagnosis, four others have “presented with symptoms of mumps.” The players with symptoms are being tested and quarantined for five days after the onset of symptoms, or until tests prove negative.

The team also said it was offering vaccination to minimize further risk of transmission and universal preventative hygiene measures would be undertaken. All dressing room areas will be disinfected.

Canucks general manager Jim Benning said in a statement that the team is “taking this very seriously given how easily mumps can spread.”

Benning confirmed that defenseman Troy Stecher is the only player with a confirmed test result. Defenders Chris Tanev and Nikita Tryamkin, and centers Mike Chaput and Markus Granlund are the four others who have presented with symptoms.

