Vanlue Upgrading Sign Outside Of School Building

2/28/17 – 5:33 A.M.

The Vanlue school district is upgrading the sign outside its school building. The Courier reports Vanlue is getting a digital sign. Superintendent Traci Conley says she and district technology coordinator Andrew Groman can change its messaging through their phones. Groman says the feature will be useful when school delays or closes for snow.

The district is getting estimates on the cost to remove the old sign and installation of the new sign. The $18,000 price tag is partially covered by donations.

The sign should arrive by March 24.

MORE: The Courier