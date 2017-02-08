Vanlue Woman Charged In Fiance’s Overdose Death

2/8/17 – 5:17 A.M.

Authorities have charged a Vanlue woman in connection to her fiance’s overdose death. The Courier reports the Hancock County grand jury indicted Ashton Shull on a charge of involuntary manslaughter Tuesday. She allegedly caused the death of 27-year-old Tony Buxton of Mount Blanchard on August 20.

County Prosecutor Phil Riegle says Shull gave Buxton Carfentanil and a synthetic opioid. Carfentanil is reportedly 10,000 more potent than morphine.

Shull is also facing one count of corrupting another with drugs and two counts of aggravated possession of drugs.

