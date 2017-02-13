Verizon now among major wireless companies to offer unlimited data plans

iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — Verizon is trying to win back customers by offering unlimited data plans again.

After feeling the heat from Sprint, AT&T and T-Mobile who have offered discounted unlimited data plans, Verizon announced its new plan would be $80 per month or $45 per line for a family of four.

But for consumers who use a lot of data, if you top 22 gigabytes, the carrier said, “your data connection could slow.”

Verizon stopped offering unlimited data in 2011, so why the change now? Ashley Lutz, deputy editor of business for Business Insider, told ABC News: “Consumers said enough is enough, they wanted their unlimited data. Verizon was forced to do it.”

How can you decide which data plan and which carrier is right for you?

“You should look at your plan, you should look at data, how much you use per month and ask yourself if an unlimited is worth going for,” Lutz said to ABC News.

