Veterans’ Services Meet With Hancock County Commissioners

03/09/17 – 12:40 P.M.

Veteran’s Services’ Nicole Coleman met with the Hancock County Commissioners to talk about indirect costs. Commissioner Mark Gazarek said that the costs are figured out by the auditor’s office.

They also discussed where the Veteran’s Services unused funds go. Gazarek said that any unused money gets put into offices that suffered financial cuts.

He added that the veterans get a specific millage by Ohio revised code but other offices have seen major cuts. Commissioner Brian Robertson said that they are always working to better the relationship with the veterans.