Veterans To Be Honored This Weekend At Armed Forces Day Celebration In Findlay

05/18/17 – 3:23 P.M.

Four people are being honored this weekend during the 30th Annual Armed Forces Day celebration. Marine Corps Sgt. Michael Arlt is the Hancock County “Military Person of the Year”. Frederick Makrancy of the Army, Warren Bean, Jr. of the Marines, and Thomas Wells of the Navy are being recognized as the Veterans of the Year”.

The Findlay Military Association is hosting the event at the Hancock County Fairgrounds. It will run 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and 7 a.m. to noon on Sunday. Tickets are $5 for adults and $3 for children 6 to 17-years-old. The veteran recognition will be Saturday at 8:30 a.m.