Victims Identified In Liberty Township Shooting

03/22/17 – 4:08 P.M.

The two people killed in the Liberty Township shooting on Monday have been identified. The Sheriff’s office reports that they found 19-year-old Ashley Sayarath dead with 2 gunshot wounds. She was found at her residence at 605 Palm Drive. They also found Ashley’s cousin, 30-year-old David Sayarath of Bluffton dead from a single gunshot wound.

The investigation has determined that David shot Ashley and then turned the gun on himself. They have not determined a motive and the investigation continues at this time.