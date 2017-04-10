Video appears to show Colorado police officer slamming woman onto sidewalk

iStock/Thinkstock(FORT COLLINS, Colo.) — A video of a Colorado police officer appearing to slam a woman onto the ground has sparked backlash after it was posted on social media this weekend.

The video shows a woman identified by police as Michaella Surat, 22, apparently being thrown onto the sidewalk by a Fort Collins Police officer during an altercation.

Fort Collins Police Services Chief John Hutto said the incident would be “thoroughly investigated,” but added that the video does not offer a complete understanding of what happened.

“As with most events of this type, the short, publicly-available video does not have the context or content of the full event,” Hutto said in a statement. “Additionally, rarely in use of force situations is there agreement from all the parties involved as to the appropriateness, efficacy, or necessity of its use. These questions are only answered through the analysis of all the evidence after the fact.”

Police were called to the scene the night of April 6 to break up a fight between Surat’s boyfriend and another man. Police allege that while officers were talking to witnesses, Surat shoulder-checked a bouncer and a police officer while trying to reach her boyfriend.

Surat, a college junior and sorority member, suffered several bruises, a concussion and a chin contusion, according to her family.

“We find the response attributed to law enforcement that this is standard procedure, if true, disturbing at best,” the family’s attorney said in a statement to ABC News.

The incident was also captured with police body cameras worn by the officers at the scene, but that video from the body cams would not be released until the investigation is complete, according to Hutto.

Surat has been charged with third-degree assault and obstructing an officer. She is now out on bond and scheduled to appear again in court on Wednesday.

