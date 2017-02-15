VIDEO: Mobile Phone App Aiding Hancock County Volunteer Fire Departments

2/15/17 – 11:22 A.M.

Last summer all Hancock County volunteer fire departments began using a new app to track who is responding to emergencies. After eight months of using the “I Am Responding” app, Hancock County EMA Director Lee Swisher says they like what they see…

Audio: Lee Swisher

Swisher says that helps volunteer fire departments make more informed decisions about whether they should wait for more people to get to the fire station, or head to the emergency right away.

Swisher says the app not only lets departments know who is responding to an emergency, but also provides responders with critical on scene information on their cell phones…

Audio: Lee Swisher

Swisher says every agency using the app shares the information. He adds that means less confusion at the scene of an emergency.