VIDEO: ODOT & State Patrol Want You To Take It Easy In Work Zones

4/7/17 – 12:30 P.M.

Road construction season is here and ODOT officials want you to take it easy around the orange barrels. The agency wrapped up National Work Zone Awareness Week Friday with a press conference along I-75 in Findlay…

Audio:Chris Hughes

Chris Hughes is a project engineer with ODOT District 1. He says there were more than 700 fatalities in work zone crashes across the nation in 2016. Hughes adds the majority of those fatalities involved people in cars, and not construction workers.

With a long construction project coming to Findlay, Hughes says there’s a risk that local drivers get complacent…

Audio:Chris Hughes

Lt. Jarrod Savage of the State Patrol also spoke at the press conference. He said troopers will be watching to make sure drivers aren’t following too closely in construction areas. He adds that is what leads to most work zone collisions.