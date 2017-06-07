Viewer’s guide to former FBI Director James Comey’s upcoming testimony

Bill Clark/Getty Images(WASHINGTON) — Here’s what to expect at former FBI Director James Comey’s testimony.

What: Former FBI Director James Comey testifies before the Senate Intelligence Committee about the circumstances that led to his firing, including private meetings and conversations with President Trump.

He will likely also face questions about the agency’s investigation into alleged Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election and his actions during the probe into Hillary Clinton’s use of a private email server while she was secretary of state.

When: Thursday, June 8, 2017, 10 a.m.

Where: Hart Senate Office Building, Room 216

How to watch and follow along: ABC News will carry the hearing live on television and via livestream at ABCNews.com/live. Stories, analyses and a live blog will be updated throughout the day on ABCNews.com.

Who will be questioning Comey? Members of the Senate Intelligence Committee, including Chairman Richard Burr (R-N.C.), ranking member Mark Warner (D-Va.) and 13 other senators — seven Republicans, five Democrats and one independent. Major names include Sens. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.), Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.), Marco Rubio (R-Fla.), Susan Collins (R-Maine), Tom Cotton (R-Ark.) and John Cornyn (R-Texas).

