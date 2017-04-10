Vin Diesel denies feud with “Fast 8” co-star Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson

ABC/Randy Holmes(NEW YORK) — Vin Diesel denies reports that he and his The Fate of the Furious co-star, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, had a frosty relationship.

“I don’t think the world really realizes how close we are, in a weird way,” Diesel told USA Today. “I think some things may be blown out of proportion.”

Rumors began to swirl last August that Diesel and Johnson were feuding after the former professional wrestler took to Facebook, calling some of his male co-stars “candy a**.”

Johnson later clarified on Instagram, saying that the Fast 8 cast and crew is still his family.

Meanwhile, Diesel responded cryptically on Instagram. “So give me a second and I will tell you everything. Everything!” he posted. He never did, however.

Speaking to USA Today, Diesel said he didn’t believe Johnson intended to disrespect him. “I know he appreciates how much I work this franchise,” he insists. “In my house, he’s Uncle Dwayne.”

Diesel did admit, however, to some creative tension on the set of movie, for which the actor also serves as a producer.

“It’s not always easy being an alpha. And it’s two alphas,” he explained. “Being an alpha is sometimes a pain in the [butt].”

Still, he said, “I protect the franchise,” Diesel continued. “I protect everybody including Dwayne.”

Diesel said he’s “always” rooting for Johnson, explaining, “I’m the first multicultural megastar in Hollywood. They didn’t exist. To see another multicultural star come up is something I am very proud of. I’m always rooting Dwayne on.”

The Fate of the Furious opens nationwide on Friday.

