Viola Davis, John Legend score covers for “TIME” magazine’s “100 Most Influential People” issue

(NEW YORK) — Viola Davis and John Legend now have more in common than winning an Oscar. The actress and musician, respectively, are also one of only five people to have their own cover on TIME magazine’s 100 Most Influential People issue.

The covers — and the honorees — were both revealed Thursday morning. Davis and Legend are among 17 people in the Artists category, one of five along with Pioneers, Leaders, Titans and Icons.

Per tradition, each honoree has a few lines written about them by a equally famous peer. Acting icon Meryl Streep writes of Davis, “she embodies for all women, but especially for women of color, the high-wire rewards of hard work and a dream, risk and faith,” adding, “Her gifts as an artist are unassailable, undeniable, deep and rich and true. But her importance in the culture — her ability to identify it, her willingness to speak about it and take on responsibility for it — is what marks her for greatness.”

Singer, actor and civil rights activist Harry Belafonte does the honors for Legend, calling the singer and composer a “wonderful artist” who “uses his platform to push for meaningful social change, and the depth of his commitment is to be admired.”

Each honoree’s also featured in a brief video, reflecting on their art and times in their own words. You can check out the videos, and all of the 100 Most Influential People, at TIME’s website.

Here are all of the artist honorees:

Emma Stone

Colson Whitehead

Ed Sheeran

Alicia Keys

Ryan Reynolds

Donald Glover

Leslie Jones

Ben Platt

Ava DuVernay

Barry Jenkins

Margot Robbie

Sarah Paulson

James Corden

John Legend

Alessandro Michele

Kerry James Marshall

Demi Lovato