Virginia State Police agent shot and killed after traffic stop in Richmond

Virginia State Police(RICHMOND, Va.) — A Virginia State Police special agent was shot and killed after conducting a traffic stop in Richmond, Virginia, on Friday night, officials said.

Special Agent Michael T. Walter, 45, was riding with a police officer from Richmond when they pulled up behind a silver Chevrolet Cobalt around 7:25 p.m. on Friday in the 1900 block of Redd Street, according to the Richmond Police Department. The police officer began a conversation with the driver, while Walter approached the passenger side, police said.

A single shot rang out and Travis Ball, a 27-year-old from Richmond who was seated in the passenger side of the car, allegedly ran away on foot, Richmond Police said. He is now in custody after an overnight search by officials. The driver remained at the scene and was detained by police.

The special agent was transported to VCU Medical Center where he succumbed to his injuries after 5 a.m. on Saturday.

Ball was charged with one count of malicious wounding, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He is being held without bond.

According to ABC affiliate WRIC-TV, Mosby Court, the neighborhood where the shooting occurred is considered one of the most violent and dangerous neighborhoods in Richmond. WRIC-TV reports that six of the 19 homicides that have occurred in the city this year have been in Mosby Court.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.