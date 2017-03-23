Volunteers Needed At Oakwoods Nature Preserve

3/23/17 – 5:10 A.M.

The Hancock Park District needs volunteers to help rehabilitate the Oakwoods Nature Preserve. The agency says they need people through September to remove invasive species, cut grapevines, and collect seeds among other tasks.

If you plan to help out, you should bring work gloves and dress for the weather. The park district will provide tools but you can also bring your own. You’ll also need to register the day before each clean up session.

Session Schedule:

Saturdays: 10 a.m. to noon, March 25, April 8, and 10:30 a.m. to noon Sept. 2.

Saturdays: 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. June 17, July 8 and Aug. 5.

Tuesdays and Wednesdays: 6 to 7:30 p.m., March 28, April 11 and May 30-31.

Tuesdays and Wednesdays: 6:30 to 8 p.m., June 20-21, July 11, Aug. 8.