Volunteers Raising Money For Fostoria Woman Who Needs Lung Transplant

03/10/17 – 3:21 P.M.

Volunteers in Fostoria are raising money for a Fostoria woman’s lung transplant. Kara King was diagnosed with Cystic Fibrosis when she was born. Doctors at the University Hospitals Transplant Institute in Cleveland recommended the life-saving transplant.

The volunteers are working with the Children’s Organ Transplant Association. The goal is to raise $50,000 for King’s transplant and other related costs. If you’re interested in helping, contact community coordinator Stephanie Bradner at 419-619-2201.