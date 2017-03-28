Voter Registration Deadline Next Week

The voter registration deadline for the May 2 primary election is next Monday. The Courier reports that registration can be done at the Hancock County Board of Elections. Voters can check their registration status at their listed residence at hancockboardofelection.com. You are able to register or change your address online or in the board of elections until 9 p.m. next Monday.

Early in-person absentee voting will be available starting next Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the office. It will be held every Tuesday through Friday until April 21 at those times.

You can contact the board of elections at 419-422-3245 if you have any questions.