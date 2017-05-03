“Walking Dead” actor quits social media after viewers send him death threats for character’s decision

AMC/Gene Page(ATLANTA) — For once and for all, Josh McDermitt only plays Eugene on The Walking Dead…he is not ACTUALLY Eugene.

While it may seem like common sense, it’s apparently news to some Walking Dead fans: the ones who have been sending so many death threats to the actor over Eugene’s actions on the hit show that McDermitt has quit social media.

For those unfamiliar with the series, lovable coward Eugene broke ranks with the “good guys” in the final episodes of last season and joined forces with the nefarious Negan to save his own skin.

Some viewers took it very, very personally.

In a final video, the affable actor admitted he’d had enough.

“Death threats, don’t send me death threats, because I will report all that s**** to the cops. I’m just sick of it,” he says. “You can hate Eugene, I don’t care. You can think whatever you want but when you start saying you hope I die, I don’t know if you’re talking about Josh or Eugene. I gotta report that s***, so, just don’t be an a******.”

Clearly peeved, he continues, “Just stop complaining about everything on the Internet. Just go spend time with your family or friends or loved ones. Just get off the Internet.”

He closed the message to his fans by saying, “I love you, I do. I love you guys.”

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.