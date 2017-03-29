“Walking Dead” star Lauren Cohan on season 7 finale: “It’s heartbreaking”

AMC/Gene Page(ATLANTA) — Lauren Cohan, who has played farm girl-turned-fighter Maggie since season two of The Walking Dead, isn’t giving away any spoilers for the season seven finale. But she does acknowledge that it will be “heartbreaking.”

“You’re certainly in for a lot of emotion,” she tells Harpers Bazaar. “[It’s] incredibly bittersweet, beautiful and heartbreaking.”

AMC’s zombie apocalypse drama has always been heartbreaking — evidenced in this season’s premiere in which two of the show’s beloved cast members fell victim to Negan, played by Jeffrey Dean Morgan.

As always, the cast held a traditional sendoff, or so called “death dinner,” for their fallen cast members.

“It’s funny when I stop to think about calling them death dinners. It’s such a frequent part of our lingo that I forget how absurd it is, like spying on your own funeral,” Cohan explained. “We’ve had some of our best nights together at them. There’s always a lot of tears, but we also have bonfires and play games and get to tell the family member leaving how much we love them — and, you know, completely embarrass them.”

For Cohan, saying goodbye to Steven Yeun, who played Maggie’s husband, Glenn, was especially hard. The actress hinted that her character, who is now pregnant with Glenn’s baby, will grow as a leader without him.

“I hate saying anything that implies, ‘Oh yeah, in the middle of season eight when I’m still alive…,’ because I really don’t know if I will be,” she said. “But as a viewer, I am excited to see that arc being realized.”

The Walking Dead’s season finale airs Sunday, April 2 at 9 p.m. ET on AMC.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.