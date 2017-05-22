Wall Street closes higher as tech and defense companies soar

by In

iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — Wall Street closed in the green Monday with technology and defense stocks leading the pack.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped 89.99 (+0.43 percent) to finish at 20,894.83.

The Nasdaq gained 49.92 (+0.82 percent) to close at 6,133.62 while the S&P 500 finished at 2,394.02, up 12.29 (+0.52 percent) from its open.

Crude oil was about 1 percent higher with prices nearly $51 per barrel.

Winners and Losers: Shares of Ford Motor Company climbed 2 percent on news that CEO Mark Fields would be replaced with Jim Hackett, a former chairman of Ford Smart Mobility LLC.

Zoe’s Kitchen Inc’s stock was downgraded by Robert W. Baird to “Neutral,” causing shares of the restaurant chain to tumble 8 percent.

Blackstone Group announced a $40 billion infrastructure plan for U.S. projects with Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund committing to a $20 billion investment. Shares of the private equity firm soared nearly 7 percent.

