Wall Street closes with new records despite jobs report

iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — The major indexes hit new all-time records despite lower-than-expected numbers from the latest jobs report.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 62.11 (+0.29 percent) to finish at 21,206.29.

The Nasdaq jumped 58.97 (+0.94 percent) to close at 6,305.80 while the S&P 500 finished at 2,439.07, up 9.01 (+0.37 percent) from its open.

Crude oil was about 1 percent lower with prices under $48 per barrel.



Jobs Report: The U.S. economy added 138,000 jobs last month, according to data released by the Department of Labor. Analysts expected about 185,000 jobs to be added in May. The unemployment rate also fell from 4.4 percent to 4.3 percent.



Winners and Losers: Shares of Canada Goose soared 16 percent after the apparel-maker’s first earnings report since its initial public offering in March beat investors’ expectations.

Furniture retailer Restoration Harware slashed its outlook for the year, causing shares to tumble 26 percent.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.