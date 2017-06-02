Walmart tests delivery service, asks employees to deliver packages on way home

Alan Schein Photography(BENTONVILLE, Ark.) — Walmart is testing a delivery service in an effort to compete with its online rival Amazon.

Walmart is asking its own store employees to deliver packages ordered online as they drive home from their regular shifts. The company said this is an opt-in program and workers would be paid.

More than 4,700 Walmart stores would participate, but the company is testing the program at two stores — one in New Jersey, another in Arkansas.

The announcement came a day before the company’s annual meeting.

“Now imagine all the routes our associates drive to and from work and the houses they pass along the way,” Marc Lore, CEO of Walmart’s U.S. online operations, wrote on the company website.

Walmart has stores within 10 miles of 90 percent of the U.S. population, according to the company.