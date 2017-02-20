Warm Weather Sets New Records

2/20/17 – 5:00 A.M.

Two record high temperatures fell in Findlay over the past few days. Findlay’s Water Pollution Control Center says Friday saw a high of 62, which was one degree higher than the previous record set in 1927. Saturday’s high temperature hit 69, besting the previous record of 63 from 1911.

Sunday was nice but a few degrees short of another record. We hit 62 degrees yesterday, which was five degrees below the record of 67 set in 1930.

This week’s forecast calls for temperatures to be above 60 through Friday.