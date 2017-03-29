Warriors’ Durant could return during regular season

G Fiume/Getty Images(SAN FRANCISCO) – Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant could make his return from injury sooner than expected.

The team announced Wednesday that Durant could rejoin the team before the end of the regular season.

“His eventual return to contact drills and practice will be predicated upon his progress to the increased intensity of his workouts,” the team said in a statement.

The team also said Durant, who has been out after suffering a leg injury on Feb. 28, has been making “very good progress” and will be evaluated in 7-10 days.

The team’s final regular season game is on April 12 against the Los Angeles Lakers.

