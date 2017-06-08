Warriors one game away from sweeping Cavs after Game 3 win

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images(CLEVELAND) — The Golden State Warriors are one game away from sweeping the Cleveland Cavaliers and taking home the NBA championship after beating the Cavs in Game 3 of the NBA Finals Wednesday night.

Warriors forward Kevin Durant led the team to a 118-113 victory, scoring 31 points for the night, including a three-pointer late in the fourth quarter that put Golden State in the lead.

It will now be do or die for the Cavaliers when they face off against the Warriors in Cleveland on Friday for Game 4.

