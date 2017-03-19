Washington hires Syracuse assistant Mike Hopkins as head coach

DigitalVision/Thinkstock(SEATTLE) — Washington University has a new head basketball coach. After firing Lorenzo Romar earlier in the week, the team announced Syracuse assistant Mike Hopkins as its next head coach. Sources tell ESPN the deal is for six years.

“I’m extremely excited to welcome Mike and his family to Seattle,” Washington athletic director Jennifer Cohen said in a statement. “His résumé and reputation within the basketball community made him stand out to us, but ultimately it was his vision for Washington, his passion for teaching and developing student-athletes and his close alignment with the core values of our institution and department that made it more than clear that he was the right fit for us.”

Hopkins, 47 and a California native, has worked under Syracuse head coach Jim Boeheim since 1996, playing basketball for the school as a player. He was named the head coach-in waiting in 2015 for when Boeheim eventually retired.

