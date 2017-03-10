Washington Redskins fire general manager Scot McCloughan

iStock/Thinkstock(WASHINGTON) — The Washington Redskins fired general manager Scot McCloughan after just two years with the team.

The Redskins released a statement from team president Bruce Allen on Twitter:

A statement from Redskins President Bruce Allen. pic.twitter.com/7GAEXOGIvQ — Washington Redskins (@Redskins) March 10, 2017

McCloughan’s firing was preceded by much speculation about his job security. He was barred from talking to media members at the Senior Bowl and did not attend the NFL Scouting Combine.

According to ESPN, team officials wanted McCloughan to solely focus on talent evaluation at the Senior Bowl even though he was able to speak with media members in previous offseasons. The team cited the death of McCloughan’s grandmother as the reason for his absence from the Combine.

There is also speculation that McCloughan continued to struggle with alcohol problems during his time in Washington. He lost jobs with the Seattle Seahawks and San Francisco 49ers due to alcohol issues according to ESPN. The Washington Post reported there were times McCoughan would show up in the locker room drunk, which was reportedly confirmed by a Redskins player.

McCoughan was hired by the Redskins in January 2015 with a reputation of being a very good talent evaluator.

Washington finished with a winning record in both of McCoughan’s seasons with the team and they won one division title. Prior to McCoughan’s tenure, the Redskins made the playoffs just once since the 2008-09 season.

