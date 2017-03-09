Washington state attorney general says nationwide injunction should block new immigration order

JASON REDMOND/AFP/Getty Images(SEATTLE) — Washington state Attorney General Bob Ferguson announced the next steps he will take in the fight against President Donald Trump’s travel ban at a Thursday press conference.

Ferguson said that the state did not have immediate plans to file a new lawsuit against the new version of the president’s ban. Instead, he said, they will file an amended complaint next week to address their legal challenges to the new order.

On Thursday, however, Ferguson planned to ask Judge James Robart, who entered a nationwide injunction against President Trump’s original executive order, to confirm that the injunction is still in effect against some of the core provisions in the new order.

Ferguson insisted Thursday that the president does not get to determine whether his new executive order eliminates the defects that prompted Judge Robart to put the injunction in place originally — the court has to decide. He also said that he expects attorneys general from Oregon and New York to join the litigation.

