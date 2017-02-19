Washington State trooper catches driver using mannequin in carpool lane

Washington State Patrol(NEW YORK) — A Washington State Patrol trooper who spotted a motorist violating the rules of the road is no dummy.

The eagle-eyed trooper spotted a driver attempting to outsmart the high occupancy vehicle (HOV) lane policy, by passing off a mannequin as a passenger.

HOV lanes are reserved for carpools, vanpools, buses, motorcycles or any vehicle carrying two or more people.

“Early this morning, a Tacoma trooper caught an HOV violator driving 81 mph with this young lady in the passenger seat,” read a post on the Washington State Patrol’s Facebook page, along with a photo of the lifelike violation. “In case you didn’t know…this doesn’t qualify for HOV lanes!”

Trooper Todd Bartolac, a public information officer with Washington State Patrol, tweeted, “Violator was ticketed for speed and the HOV violation. On the positive side they were both wearing their seat belts! #buckelup”

Tacoma Trooper catches a HOV violator driving 81mph in the HOV lane with this young lady as the violators passenger. pic.twitter.com/fDykwS4IYF — Trooper T. Bartolac (@wspd1pio) February 17, 2017

Violator was ticketed for speed and the HOV violation. On the positive side they were both wearing their seat belts! #buckelup — Trooper T. Bartolac (@wspd1pio) February 17, 2017

According to the Washington State Department of Transportation, state troopers use their discretion to determine whether to issue a ticket or a written warning. The state’s current fine for illegally driving in an HOV lane is $136.

Bartolac said the mannequin was one of the most life-like he has ever seen, according to ABC affiliate KOMO in Seattle.

