Watch the new “Justice League” trailer featuring the team in acti

© 2016 WARNER BROS. ENTERTAINMENT INC. AND RATPAC-DUNE ENTERTAINMENT LLC(NEW YORK) — The wait is over. After a week of teases from director Zack Snyder and others, we have a full Justice League trailer to complement the one we got last year at Comic-Con.

The new clip starts off with what we already know. “We have to be ready … there’s an attack coming from far away,” Ben Affleck’s Bruce Wayne says on his hunt to find other heroes.

Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman says, “Not coming Bruce, it’s already here.”

The trailer then delves into Batman recruiting the other eventual members of the League, including Cyborg, the Flash and Aquaman. We also finally get to see the team in action against Darkseid’s minions.

A few newcomers make their first appearance as well, including Amber Heard’s Mera and J.K. Simmons’ Commissioner Gordon, along with some familiar faces like Amy Adams’ Lois Lane.

The trailer builds on a previous clip that shows Bruce Wayne searching for heroes to unite against the impending arrival of a villain whom fans know is Darkseid. “A war is coming,” Wayne has said, and he needs the Justice League to protect the world.

If you recall, Superman was killed at the end of Dawn of Justice, but there’s hope that he will return soon — remember the floating dirt.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.