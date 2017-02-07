Water Litigation Could Affect Farmers

02/107/17 – 5:47 P.M.

Farmers could face some upcoming issues regarding water ligation around the Water of the United States. OSU extension educator Ed Lentz says that the there are new jurisdictions being fought for.

This has affected the way courts handle issues on the waterways. The supreme court has to decide if the district courts or the appellate courts have jurisdiction.

Lentz said that a case in Iowa could change how farms are classified in regards to pollution.

The Supreme Court’s decision will impact the status of farms as a source of pollution. Farms are currently listed as a non-point source, which means their pollution comes from run-off over a wide area. If labeled as a point source then farms will become a single and identifiable source of pollution.