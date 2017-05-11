Waterproofing Company Plans Findlay Location

5/11/17 – 10:42 A.M.

A waterproofing company plans to set up shop in Findlay and employ 30 people. The city’s planning commission approved plans for EverDry Waterproofing during their Tuesday meeting. The company plans to start construction on an office and warehouse at 1760 Romick Parkway soon…

Audio:Mike Dunipace

Mike Dunipace is the project’s building contractor.

EverDry is a national basement waterproofing company with franchises across the country. The Findlay office will be part of the Toledo franchise area.