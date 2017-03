iStock/Thinkstock(LOS ANGELES) — The United States is headed to its very first World Baseball Classic championship game.

Team USA defeated Japan 2-1 on Tuesday to advance to the final. They will now face Puerto Rico, who remains undefeated in the tournament.

The winner-take-all game will take place Wednesday night at Los Angeles’ Dodger Stadium.

