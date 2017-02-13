WBGU To Stay On UHF Spectrum

2/13/17 – 7:36 A.M.

Bowling Green State University’s public TV station will stay on the UHF spectrum. The school announced last week WBGU will move from channel 27 to channel 22 sometime in the next 18 months. BGSU had the chance to sell its UHF frequency through a Federal Communications auction. They withdrew from the process last month.

UHF signals operate at a higher end of the TV spectrum. BGSU considered moving WBGU to the VHF spectrum if they sold their current frequency.

WBGU offers PBS programming. It serves close to 2 million people in Bowling Green, Findlay, Lima and other parts of northwestern Ohio.