We pity the fool who isn’t rooting for Mr. T on “Dancing with the Stars”

ABC/Ida Mae Astute(NEW YORK) — The cat’s out of the bag in terms of the new cast for Dancing with the Stars, but at a press event for the announcement at Planet Hollywood in New York City, a fan favorite has already emerged: Mr. T.

The former Rocky 3 villain and A-Team star was on fire both at the event and at the Good Morning America announcement that preceded it — even smashing through a wall as an introduction as he did in the 80s action show. At Planet Hollywood, more people tried to get a selfie with Mr. T than any other contestant, and nearly every question he answered from assembled press turned into a mini-performance.

DWTS pro Kym Johnson Herjavec is partnered Mr. T, born Lawrence Tureaud. When ABC Radio asked if she’d going to be able to bottle all of the 64-year-old’s energy, she laughed, “I mean, you can’t, it’s Mr. T!…As soon as he’s getting ready, I mean, he’s unbelievable.”

For his part, Mr. T said, “I’m just excited to be here…I’m just ready to get out there and do my thing! I’m so honored to have a great, great, dance partner in Kym — a two-time champion I might add.” He continued, “She knows I’m a tough guy, and tough guys don’t dance — so I said, ‘Teach me. Show me. Show me how!'”

Mirroring a line thrown at his Rocky 3 character Clubber Lang, ABC Radio asked him for predictions for this season.

On cue, he responded “Pain,” and then quickly quipped, “Pain in my toes, my knee joints, and all that!”

The actor, a cancer survivor, told ABC News he’ll be donating his proceeds from the show to cancer charities like St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and Shriners Hospitals.

Dancing with the Stars will return March 20 on ABC. Other contestants include skater Nancy Kerrigan, former Glee star Heather Morris, Olympic gymnast Simone Biles and former SNL star Chris Kattan.

