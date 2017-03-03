‘We will stand with you’: Indian diplomat greets Kansas shooting survivor

The University of Kansas Hospital / KUHospital / Youtube(KANSAS CITY, Kan.) — A man who has been hailed as a hero for coming to the aid of two Indian immigrants during a shooting in Kansas last month was greeted Thursday by India diplomats, who praised his actions and extended an invitation to visit India.

Indian Consul General Dr. Anupam Ray met Ian Grillot and his family at the University of Kansas Hospital in Kansas City, Kansas, thanking him for his efforts during a Feb. 22 shooting at Austin’s Bar & Grill in Olathe, Kansas, in which two Indians living in the U.S. were shot in what the FBI is investigating as a hate crime.

“We will stand with you,” Ray said after shaking Grillot’s hand.

In the February attack, Srinivas Kuchibhotla was fatally shot, while his friend Alok Madasani was wounded. Grillot was the third victim, shot by the gunmen after trying to intervene to stop him.

The alleged shooter, Adam W. Purinton, is currently being held on charges of first-degree murder and two counts of premeditated attempted murder.

During Thursday’s meeting, Ray showed Grillot a tweet from India’s minister of external affairs praising his actions and saluting his “heroism.” Ray told Grillot that his bravery was more indicative of the U.S. than the violence that he witnessed in Kansas last month.

India salutes the heroism of Ian Grillot ! Best wishes for a speedy recovery. — Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) February 27, 2017

The Indian diplomat invited Grillot to visit India once he had recovered from his injuries.

Grillot was released from the same hospital on Tuesday, but returned there on Thursday to meet with the visiting dignitaries.

Consul R.D. Joshi and Vice Consul Harpal Singh came along with Ray. All three men are from the Consulate General of Indian in Houston, which covers seven states including Kansas.

