Weak GDP data moves stocks slightly lower

(NEW YORK) — U.S. stocks closed slightly lower Friday as investors weighed weaker-than-expected GDP data.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average slid 40.82 (-0.19 percent) to finish at 20,940.51.

The Nasdaq gave up 1.33 (-0.02 percent) to close at 6,047.61 while the S&P 500 finished at 2,384.20, down 4.57 (-0.19 percent) from its open.

Crude oil prices were little changed at about $49 per barrel.

GDP: A day before President Trump marked his 100th day in office, the Commerce Department said the gross domestic product grew by just 0.7 percent in the first three months of his presidency. The fourth quarter saw a 2.1 percent gain for GDP.

Winners and Losers: Time Inc. announced Friday the company is no longer looking to sell itself, causing the mass media company’s stock to plummet 17 percent.

Shares of Build-A-Bear Worshop jumped nearly 9 percent after earnings beat investors’ expectations.

