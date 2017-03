3/27/17 – 7:30 A.M.

A Bellevue man is facing felony firearms charges following a weekend traffic stop. The Review-Times reports a Seneca County sheriff’s deputy found several guns inside 32-year-old Jordan Mellon’s car after he pulled Mellon over around 1:30 a.m. Sunday.

Authorities charged Mellon with a count of improper handling of firearms. Deputies took Mellon into custody at the scene of the traffic stop.

MORE: Review-Times