04/04/17 – 3:16 P.M.

West Hardin Street in Findlay will be closed part of this week for installation of new water lines. The engineering department reports that the street will be closed between Main and Cory Streets on Wednesday and Thursday. The project is part of the Main Street Alley Reconstruction Project.

You are urged to avoid the area if possible. You can call the engineering department at 419-414-7121 if you have any questions.