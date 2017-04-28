West Main Cross Street In Findlay Getting Worked On Next Week

04/28/17 – 1:46 P.M.

The City of Findlay is doing road work on West Main Cross street for the next week. The east and westbound directions of the street will be restricted to one lane from Main street to Liberty street. They are working on curb replacement now until next Friday.

The eastbound lane of traffic from Liberty street to Western Avenue will be completely closed Monday to Friday next week. The westbound lane will stay open. Flaggers will be there to direct traffic around the work zone.

You’re urged to avoid these areas. Short delays should be expected.